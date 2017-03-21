NEWS

Missing girl, 15, assaulted; possibly on Facebook Live, police say

Chicago police located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing from the city's West Side since Sunday. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Chicago police located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing from the city's West Side since Sunday. Authorities said the teen was sexually assaulted and the attack may have been documented in a Facebook Live video.

Facebook took the video down and police worked to identify several boys in the video.

The girl was reunited with her mother after 10th District officers found her. Detectives spoke with them late Tuesday morning at the police station at West 51st Street and South Wentworth Avenue.

"She was heinously raped, beaten and abused and assaulted on tape - on FB live. So whatever picture people want to paint of her - she was a chronic runaway or whatever - nobody deserves that. No human being deserves for that to happen to them," said Reginald King, the victim's relative.

"She got support. She got 100 percent support. So she will be able to move past this. She'll never forget it, but she'll be able to move on past this," said Nicole Williams, a family friend.

The girl is a student at Lake Tech High School. She was last seen Sunday afternoon at her home in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Family members said she was found in that area late Tuesday morning, but police did not go into detail about how she was located. She will be examined by doctors.
