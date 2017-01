#BREAKING: Parlier police find body of missing K-9 officer, Indy. German Shepard was found in a field by Mendocino avenue. pic.twitter.com/itgX1MSEEC — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) January 6, 2017

Parlier police said the police K9 "Indy" has been found dead at Mendocino Avenue near Dinuba Avenue, south of Parlier.The Fresno County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.