FRESNO

Missing Woman last seen leaving the Dentist after getting just one shot

ABC30 Web Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Police Department says Eustacia Gonzalez went to the dentist Monday morning to have some work done.

After getting her first shot she left the dentist opffice possibly walking southbound Cedar from Shields. She has Down Syndrome and the mentality of an eight (8) year old. She has no documented history with Fresno PD of running off or going missing.

If anyone has information about Eustacias's whereabouts please call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or Detective Paul Hill at 559-621-2499. If you see Eustacia call 911
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmissing womanmissing personfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Olive Garden looking to hire nearly 100 as Northwest Fresno location set to open late June
Man arrested for wearing a loaded gun into a Fresno bar
Fire at Fresno home displaces seven
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno teen killed in gang shooting
More fresno
NEWS
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Trump will not use executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying
White House: Trump not 'picking a fight' with London mayor
Americans oppose climate pact pullout 2 to 1
More News
Top Stories
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
Man arrested for wearing a loaded gun into a Fresno bar
London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects
Disgruntled former employee kills 5 at Florida workplace
Survivor called from company bathroom: "My boss is dead"
Flood warning in effect for Merced River in Yosemite National Park
Show More
Warriors beat Cavaliers 132-113 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
ISIS claims London attack after 12 arrests made
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno teen killed in gang shooting
Fire at Fresno home displaces seven
6 killed in London Bridge area terror attacks as well as 3 suspects, police say
More News
Photos
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos