Missing Woman last seen leaving the Dentist after getting just one shot

The Fresno Police Department says Eustacia Gonzalez went to the dentist Monday morning to have some work done.After getting her first shot she left the dentist opffice possibly walking southbound Cedar from Shields. She has Down Syndrome and the mentality of an eight (8) year old. She has no documented history with Fresno PD of running off or going missing.If anyone has information about Eustacias's whereabouts please call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or Detective Paul Hill at 559-621-2499. If you see Eustacia call 911