Missing woman located after leaving the dentist after getting just one shot

Police say Gonzalez has been safely located.---The Fresno Police Department says Eustacia Gonzalez went to the dentist Monday morning to have some work done. After getting her first shot she left the dentist office possibly walking southbound Cedar from Shields.Authorities say she has Down Syndrome and the mentality of an eight (8) year old. She has no documented history with Fresno PD of running off or going missing. She was last seen wearing brown with white striped pants/shirt and pink/blue sandals.If anyone has information about Eustacia's whereabouts please call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or Detective Paul Hill at 559-621-2499. If you see Eustacia call 911.