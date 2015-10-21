LAWSUIT

Mississippi man sues R. Kelly, says singer ruined marriage

In this October 21, 2015 photo, R. Kelly talks about his new album, and how he writes his songs. (WLS)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) --
A Mississippi sheriff's deputy is suing singer R. Kelly, alleging that Kelly had a yearslong affair with his wife that broke up his marriage.

Deputy Kenneth Bryant, who married Asia Childress in Mississippi in 2012, filed suit last week in state court in Jackson. He's seeking unspecified damages. Bryant's lawsuit includes images of texts he says Childress and Kelly exchanged.

Representatives of the rhythm and blues star, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, didn't immediately return requests for comment Thursday. Kelly hasn't yet responded to the suit.

The Grammy winner has in the past denied allegations he had sexual relationships with underage girls. In 2008, a Chicago jury acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges after he was accused of having sex with an underage girl and videotaping it.
