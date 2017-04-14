NEWS

Video released showing the 'Mother of All Bombs' dropped by the U.S.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Video was released showing the ''Mother of All Bombs'' dropped by the U.S. on Thursday. (DVIDS)

The Department of Defense on Friday released video of the bomb dropped by the U.S. on Thursday, nicknamed the "Mother of All Bombs," on Afghanistan.

The 22,000-pound GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb was deployed on a system of caves controlled by ISIS-K in eastern Afghanistan.

In the black and white video, the bomb can be seen as a black speck descending upon a valley surrounded by mountainous terrain before it strikes and unleashes 11 tons of explosives.

The bombing killed 36 Islamic State group fighters, Afghanistan officials said Friday. There were no reports of civilian casualties, according to U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces - Afghanistan.

It was the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
