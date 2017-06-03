U.S. & WORLD

More than 1 dead in London Bridge incident, BBC reports

The aftermath of the incident at London Bridge was caught on camera by several bystanders. (KTRK)

LONDON --
Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians and possible stabbings. More than one person has died, according to reports from the BBC.

Nick Brandon of British Transport Police said the force had received reports of "multiple" casualties in an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.
Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians; others also said they saw a man with a knife.

London's Metropolitan Police said armed officers were at two scenes - on the bridge and the nearby Borough Market, a busy area of restaurants and bars.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. One, Holly Jones, told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.


Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

"We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement," he told Sky News.

He added that "it did not look like an accident", saying it was clear that police "thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident."

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station and two others were closed at the request of police.

Prime Minister Theresa May's office said she was "in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge."

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

It comes less than three months after an attacker ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.
