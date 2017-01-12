DROUGHT

More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say

Left: U.S. Drought Monitor California Map. Right: Early-morning skiers take to the slopes to enjoy over a foot of fresh snow at Northstar California resort Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017 (U.S. Drought Monitor and Northstar California (AP))

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
SAN FRANCISCO --
More than 40 percent of California has emerged from a punishing drought that covered the whole state a year ago, federal drought-watchers said Thursday, a stunning transformation caused by an unrelenting series of storms in the North that filled lakes, overflowed rivers and buried mountains in snow.

The weekly drought report by government and academic water experts showed 42 percent of the state free from drought. This time last year, 97 percent of the state was in drought.

Southern California, also receiving welcome rain from the storms, remains in drought but has experienced a dramatic reduction in the severity. Just 2 percent of the state, a swath between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, remains in the sharpest category of drought that includes drying wells, reservoirs and streams and widespread crop losses. Forty-three percent of the state was in that direst category this time a year ago.


U.S. Drought Monitor - Click here for full report

California will remain in a drought emergency until Gov. Jerry Brown lifts or eases the declaration he issued in January 2014, while standing in a bare Sierra Nevada meadow that one of the state's driest stretches on record had robbed of all snow.

State officials said this week that Brown will likely wait until the end of California's winter snow and rain season to make a decision on revising the drought declaration.

For Northern California, at least, the onslaught of storms that brought the Sierras their heaviest snow in six years and forced voluntary evacuations of thousands of people as rivers surged will likely make it a much clearer call for the governor, water experts said.

"It's hard to say we have a drought here right now," said Jay Lund, director of the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California at Davis, an area near Sacramento that was awash after its heaviest rain in 20 years.

Lund spoke on his way back from taking students to see flood gates on the Sacramento River, opened by state officials Tuesday for the first time in 12 years to ease pressure on river banks and levees.
The opened gates were spilling a two-mile torrent of excess water into public lands in the Sacramento Valley, alongside the equally raging Sacramento, the state's largest river.

The past week's storms were enough to double the snowpack in parts of the Sierras, runoff from which provides Californians with much of their year-round water supply. Stations up and down the mountain chain were reporting twice the amount of normal rain and snow for this time of year.

The state's reservoirs were brimming above average for the first time in six years.

"It's been so wet in some places this winter we would do pretty well even if it tapered off right now," said Daniel Swain, a fellow at the University of California at Los Angeles whose weather blog has been a closely watched chronicle of the state's drought.

Water experts look at factors including soil moisture, stream levels and snow pack in determining drought, said Claudia Faunt, a San Diego-based hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

In a state as sprawling and varied as California, "where we are in a drought is complicated," Faunt said.
Related Topics:
newsdroughtcalifornia watercalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DROUGHT
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
California snowpack starts at half of normal; storms coming
2016 ends with above average rainfall totals across Central Valley
Farmers protest environmental protection plan at Merced meeting
More drought
NEWS
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
6 Children Missing in Baltimore House Fire
Deputy's Dramatic Shootout Recorded by Dashcam
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
More News
Top Stories
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
Runoff from rain and melting snow causing road washouts in mountain areas
Fresno Co. sheriff's deputies hoping to hit the jackpot looking for 3 suspects who stole lottery scratchers
Fresno PD arrest suspects after chase shuts down HWY 180
Costly coverup for hit and run driver who killed Fresno Army vet
Kern County deputies rescue 85-year-old woman trying to cross flood waters
Tulare County judge sentences Visalia man to 25 years to life for murder of stepson
Show More
Fresno Police seeing higher trend of people being robbed after agreeing to sell item on social media
Orange Center Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak
Flooding triggers mandatory evacuations in Hollister
Highway 140 into Yosemite reopens
Water levels for San Joaquin River are highest in years due to downpours and runoff
More News
Photos
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos