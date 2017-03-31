FRESNO

Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect

Police say 20-year-old Amber Baker was shot and killed in her central Fresno apartment more than one month ago. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At least one suspect in the murder of a pregnant Fresno woman is still missing and now the victim's mother is coming forward with a message to the suspect's mom.

Police say 20-year-old Amber Baker was shot and killed in her central Fresno apartment more than one month ago. Baker was lying next to her 4-month-old child and was also pregnant when she was killed.

Last Sunday, police arrested two people in connection with the murder. But they're still searching for 18-year-old Gabriel Garza and his mother who may have helped him leave the area.

"It's been very hard," Amber's mom Marcie Greer said. "Sometimes I feel like I want to run to her to help her, and she's not there."

Amber's mother says she won't be at peace until she knows who killed her daughter.

Friends and family gathered earlier Friday night to celebrate the life of Baker. Dozens of people held balloons at the Rotary Sports Center near Gettysburg and First Avenues.

Organizers say they wanted to gather in her honor and share happy memories of the young mother.
