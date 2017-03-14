NEWS

Mother who allegedly abandoned child at Riverside Food 4 Less identified

EMBED </>More News Videos

Riverside police have identified the woman who they say intentionally abandoned her young daughter at a Food 4 Less.

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Riverside police have identified the woman who they say intentionally abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a Food 4 Less.

Investigators identified the woman as 31-year-old Chiengkham Vilaysane. She has yet to be arrested.

Vilaysane was caught on surveillance video entering the store in the 4200 block of Van Buren Boulevard Sunday with the toddler by her side. While inside, the child wanders off and Vilaysane never looks for her.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said a woman intentionally abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a Food 4 Less in Riverside.


The woman continues shopping and at one point, a good Samaritan brings her the little girl. Authorities said the good Samaritan was told to "just leave her." The mother eventually abandons the little girl after paying for groceries, police said.

Investigators said the toddler was able to identify the woman as her "mommy" in surveillance footage.

Vilaysane could face a charge of child endangerment, which is a felony.

Many parents shopping at the market on Tuesday were shocked to hear that a mother would abandon her child.

Alan Engle, a single father of three daughters, came to the Food 4 Less with a teddy bear to give to police for the little girl.

"I just can't imagine somebody dropping their kid off and not coming back for them. It makes me sick," Engle said.
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedchild endangermentsearchsurveillance videoshoppingRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
NEWS
How the GOP health care plan would affect women
Secretary of State Tillerson used alias in some climate emails at Exxon
Fireworks Explode During Israel Factory Fire
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Bishop Ochoa asks for items stolen from his car in Los Banos to be returned
More News
Top Stories
Bishop Ochoa asks for items stolen from his car in Los Banos to be returned
Visalia man wins $750K in California Lotto game, just months after dad wins $1K
Verizon store robbed in Northeast Fresno, 2 detained after high speed chase
Man arrested after robbing Chase Bank in Visalia, Police say
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
Show More
Woman stops and calls 911 after seeing two toddlers roaming alone in Northeast Fresno
Hanford leaders moving forward after Bay Area company drops plans for massive medical marijuana facility in city
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Man held at gunpoint by potential victim in a Houston Walmart parking lot
250 skulls found in clandestine graves, Mexican official says
More News
Top Video
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
Higher call volumes hitting Fresno fire department
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
More Video