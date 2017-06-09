Motorcyclist dies after colliding with mail truck near Easton

The postal carrier told CHP officers she stopped at the stop sign, looked both ways- then pulled out. Said she never saw biker until impact — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) June 9, 2017

A motorcyclist is dead Friday afternoon after crashing into a mail truck in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said.The crash happened near Manning and Orange Avenues, south of Easton, around 12:30 p.m. The CHP says the mail truck pulled in front of the motorcyclist, killing the 60-year-old male biker.It's not known if the driver of the mail truck was injured in the crash.The identity of the victim has not been released.The CHP is in the area investigating how the crash happened.Stay with ABC30 for updates.