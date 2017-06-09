FRESNO

Motorcyclist dies in Central Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A motorcyclist is dead Friday morning after a crash in Central Fresno, the Fresno Police Department said.

The crash happened near Ashlan and Fresno Avenues around 10 a.m. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling south on Fresno when a truck made a left turn. The motorcyclist collided into the truck and died.

The 83-year-old driver of the truck is expected to be okay.

Police have closed off the area while they investigate how the crash happened.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

