CALIFORNIA

Motorcyclist jumps over 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, sparks investigation

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was filmed jumping over the 60 Freeway near Moreno Valley. (KABC)

By
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. --
A daredevil on a motorcycle who jumped over the 60 Freeway near Moreno Valley has sparked an investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the dangerous stunt happened in an area known as the Badlands, just east of Moreno Valley. Video of the motorcyclist jumping across all four lanes of the active freeway has since gone viral.

"It certainly was shocking," Officer Darren Meyer with the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said whoever jumped the freeway didn't have a film permit. The motorcyclist could be charged with trespassing and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, according to officials.

"We have numerous crashes that have occurred on this stretch of roadway by people just avoiding tumbleweeds and wild animals, so a motorcyclist flying over the freeway could certainly be a huge distraction," Meyer explained. "It would take just merely a second for someone to slam on their brakes or to swerve and cause a huge crash."

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Kyle Katsandris, a motocross enthusiast from San Clemente. As soon as Caltrans saw the video, they sent crews out to completely block the trail in hopes that no would try the stunt again.

"It could have turned into a very tragic situation," Terri Kasinga with Caltrans said. "This guy could have crashed into another vehicle, a semi, and killed someone or hurt someone really bad."
Related Topics:
newsmotorcyclesdirt bikeCHPstuntdaredevilviralviral videocaliforniaMoreno ValleyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
'Sanctuary state' bill would change how ICE operations conducted across CA
Lawyer says Afghan family detained in Los Angeles will be released
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
More california
NEWS
What we know about Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping allegations
Fact-checking Trump on Guantanamo Bay detainees
Trump has not spoken to FBI director about wiretapping claims, Spicer says
Poachers kill rhino for its horn at French zoo
More News
Top Stories
Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect
'Sanctuary state' bill would change how ICE operations conducted across CA
Teen charged with decapitating mother in North Carolina
3 Clovis City Council seats to be filled in special election
Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno
WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what they say are CIA documents
Judge won't stop construction of Dakota Access pipeline
Show More
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
Local Islamic leader says revised travel ban will fuel extremism
Fresno police hunting for suspect that fired gun at officer
Judge sentences Hanford woman to prison for death of 2-year-old niece
20-year-old killed by fallen tree at Yosemite identified as contract employee
More News
Top Video
Kids Day 2017
Fresno police hunting for suspect that fired gun at officer
Local Islamic leader says revised travel ban will fuel extremism
Teen charged with decapitating mother in North Carolina
More Video