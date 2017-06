Multiple streets in Downtown Fresno were shut down Thursday night after police said a man with a felony warrant escaped from officers.It all started at Fresno and L Street where police said he got away from the driver of a police vehicle. From there he ran through Courthouse Park and ended up at the south annex jail.A helicopter from above helped officers track him down.Police ended up cornering the suspect in an exterior stair well. No word on the escapee's identity.