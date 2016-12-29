NEWS

N/B I-5 closed at Highway 41 due to bus and big rig crash

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The CHP said they have closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Highway 41 in Kettleman City after a bus and a semi-truck collided. Traffic is being diverted around the crash.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday morning. At this time it is unknown if there are any injuries.

The CHP said the closure is expected to last about three hours. They are asking the public to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
