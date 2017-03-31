New Madera County Workforce Assistance Center offers resources for job hunters

In the North Valley, state representative Jim Costa stopped by a new center in Madera Friday aimed at helping people find jobs.The Workforce Assistance Center is now open, and it houses several different agencies under one roof - making it a one-stop-shop for many in the community.Employees described the center as a hub for the community. They say along with people looking for jobs, they've been able to help people coming in asking for help with housing because all their partnerships are under one roof.And they're hoping to help many more in the future. Whether it's brushing up your resume, hitting the books for your GED, or finding a job, it's now all possible to do under one roof in Madera.The Madera County Workforce Assistance Center is a facility involving multiple agencies that are aimed at helping people get the tools they need to find jobs."A person can come in here and potentially access any service related to their employment needs," Elain Craig with the Madera County Workforce Development Office said.Several services, including the housing authority of the city of Madera and the Employment Development Department, are housed at the location.The Madera Adult School is also inside the building and features six classrooms that allow students to get their high school degree or attend citizenship classes."It allows our clients who are students at our site and workforce's clients to take advantage of the resources," principal David Raygoza said.On Friday, Costa took a tour of the facility, and he told the staff they're making a difference. He also said he would try to protect federal dollars to keep the establishment going."They're training people to get on their own feet and providing employees for our employers to ensure we improve the economy," Costa said."It truly is that place where we can help the community," Craig said.The principal of the adult school says this year, he'll be working on expanding the number of programs they will be able to offer to their students.