DIGITAL VIDEO

News Minute: 01/03/17
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
DIGITAL VIDEO
Today's Top Stories
Grandpa's teeth fall out playing Speak Out
Top Stories
News Minute: 12/12/16
More digital video
NEWS
Tillerson, ExxonMobil Strike Deal to Part Ways If Confirmed
NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
Trump Casts Doubt Over 'So-Called' Russian Hacking
More News
Top Stories
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
Visalia Police search for suspect who stole city animal control truck from employee driveway
Several citizen groups joined together to ask Fresno police to stop shooting
Experts keeping close eye on Kings River water levels out of fear of flooding
Show More
Lee Brand takes the oath of office to become Fresno's Mayor
7.2 earthquake strikes near Fiji, according to USGS
California snowpack starts at half of normal; storms coming
Friends and family gather to remember 21-year-old woman killed in Northwest Fresno crash
Fresno traffic stop leads to meth bust, illegal gun
More News
Top Video
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
QB&A With Derek Carr - 01/03/17
More Video