Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
DIGITAL VIDEO
News Minute: 12/22/16
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1669673" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Thursday, December 22, 2016 09:27PM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
DIGITAL VIDEO
Top Stories
News Minute: 12/12/16
Government taking notice of digital ownership issues
Here are the things that define a blizzard
More digital video
NEWS
Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck
Rise in Xmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Due to Cold Weather
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
Holiday Travelers Gripe as Delays Pile Up at Los Angeles International Airport
More News
Top Stories
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
California DOJ opens investigation into Kern Co SO and Bakersfield PD
Family of pregnant Visalia woman shot and killed pleads with public for information on killer
Chyna, former wrestler, died of combined effect of alcohol, drugs
Family hoping for help 2 years after Fowler father goes missing
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on FAX bus
Trump: US 'Must Greatly Strengthen' Nuclear Capabilities
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash
Home burns for second time in west Fresno
Kellyanne Conway chosen as counselor to Trump
NTSB to Finally Examine Black Box of Flight That Crashed 30 Years Ago
Armed suspect killed by law enforcement in Coalinga
More News
Top Video
Home burns for second time in west Fresno
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
Rally at a Fresno elementary school doubled as surprise for 4th grader
Soon Valley cities and counties will see impact of new water bill
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno