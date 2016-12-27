Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
DIGITAL VIDEO
News Minute: 12/27/16
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1675815" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 10:06PM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
DIGITAL VIDEO
Grandpa's teeth fall out playing Speak Out
Top Stories
News Minute: 12/12/16
Government taking notice of digital ownership issues
More digital video
NEWS
Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable Quotes
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Black Box Suggests Mechanical, Pilot Error to Blame for Russian Military Plane Crash
200 Descend on Philadelphia Mall in Disturbance Planned on Snapchat
More News
Top Stories
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Raiders Derek Carr out of surgery, says it "couldn't have gone better"
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in just 9 months
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 2 friends at Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Family and friends send a message after a 21-year-old hit and killed by a car in Merced
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
Show More
Fresno County Deputies arrest woman they believe was one of 2 criminals behind holiday heist
Four people displaced after house fire in Madera
Two friends dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
Woman drove drunk, gave sippy cup of wine to child
Valley business owners say customers may feel cost of minimum wage hike
More News
Top Video
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in just 9 months
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 2 friends at Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno