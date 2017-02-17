FRESNO

No charges filed against mother of child found wandering streets in Central Fresno

(ABC30 Action News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According Fresno police, no charges will be filed against the mother of the two-year-old girl found wandering the streets alone in Central Fresno.

Police say the incident seems to have been caused by miscommunication to the child's babysitter.

Fresno Police detectives said at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday the children's grandfather, who cared for the kids overnight, dropped them off to his niece to go to work. He carried the four-month-old into the house and saw the two-year-old heading toward the house.

Police said the grandfather left for work, assuming the toddler made it inside.

Officers said the niece never looked for the toddler, because she assumed only the baby was dropped off.

There are three siblings in all, and the four-year-old was with the mother.

Over an hour later the little girl was discovered by a citizen who saw the child alone police said.

The police said the grandfather's cell phone was dead and he never got any messages from the child's mother or niece until Thursday night.

Police said based on the circumstances no criminal charges are warranted. However, the children will remain in the care of Child Protective Services until a hearing.
