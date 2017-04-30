Northeast Fresno home badly damaged after erupting into flames

Firefighters say a dryer overloaded with lint could be the reason for a huge fire that destroyed a northeast Fresno home.The house went up in flames around 6:30 p.m. while one person was inside. Fresno fire says that man got out thanks to working smoke detectors, but the home was badly damaged."Total loss to the garage, kitchen, living room area," Batt. Chief Tim Fulmer said. "We were able to save some of the contents in the back bedrooms but there is quite a bit of fire damage."The family living there is now displaced, and the loss is estimated at roughly $150,000.