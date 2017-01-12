U.S. & WORLD

NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets

(Shutterstock)

HARLEM, Manhattan --
A 12-year-old boy is facing attempted robbery charges after police say he pulled a gun on a classmate and demanded she give him her chicken nuggets.

The incident happened on the subway at Lexington Avenue and 103rd Street around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The 13-year-old girl reportedly smacked the gun away from her head, and the suspect ran off.

Authorities say the suspect had previously approached the victim inside of a McDonald's on 103rd Street and Third Avenue to ask for a chicken nugget. The victim is said to have declined.

The two apparently know each other from school, where the boy was taken into custody Wednesday.
Related Topics:
newsgunsattempted robberyNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Fun facts about the number 13
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Which Girl Scout cookie do I buy? Decoding the names
Police use lasso to rescue cow trapped on ice
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
More u.s. & world
NEWS
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Trump Team Discussing Ivanka Trump Proposal on Capitol Hill
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
More News
Top Stories
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Child killed after being accidentally shot by sibling in Chowchilla
Tule River Tribe Chairman lays out major proposal to move casino to Porterville
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
Merced County officials keeping an eye on the storm as they deal with flooding
Parents who lost two little boys begged a judge to send drunk driver to prison for life
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
Show More
Highways 140 and 120 into Yosemite closed due to snow and rockfall
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
Chargers announce they're moving to Los Angeles
Runoff from rain and melting snow causing road washouts in mountain areas
Fresno Co. sheriff's deputies hoping to hit the jackpot looking for 3 suspects who stole lottery scratchers
More News
Photos
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos