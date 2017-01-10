CALIFORNIA

Orange County wife accused of framing husband's ex-girlfriend in 'rape fantasy' plot
EMBED </>More News Videos

A perceived victim in a bizarre case in Orange County is now a defendant who was accused of framing her husband's ex-fiancee. (KABC)

By
FULLERTON, Calif. --
A perceived victim in a bizarre case in Orange County is now a defendant accused of framing her husband's ex-fiancee.

Through tears, Michelle Hadley spoke Monday about the relief she felt after a judge cleared her of charges that could have put her in prison for life.

The 30-year-old served three months in jail, accused of posing as her ex-fiancee's wife, Angela Diaz, and soliciting rape fantasy ads on Craigslist.

"Ms. Hadley is an innocent victim of a diabolical scheme," announced Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

At a news conference, Rackauckas exonerated Hadley and filed charges against Diaz.

The DA said she used virtual private networks pretending to be Hadley to send threatening emails to herself and to respond to the ads.

Men answered the ads and showed up at her home, attempting to rape her, which she reported to police, blaming Hadley.

"In about September we started getting some of these IP addresses back, and we realized they were coming back to Ms. Diaz's condo," shared Deputy District Attorney Rick Zimmer.

Anaheim police said they arrested Hadley because there was a real threat to public safety. They released her three months later. Detectives filed 55 search warrants to help clear her name.

"She's always maintained her innocence," said Michael Guisti, Hadley's lawyer. "Unfortunately, nobody listened. She was interviewed in depth by Anaheim PD when she was taken in."

Diaz faces a long list of charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment and falsely reporting crimes.

"Now I feel like I can finally get back to life as I know it and doing things that I love," Hadley shared.
Related Topics:
newscraigslistrapeattempted rapestalkingthreatcaliforniaFullertonAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SoCal Woman accused of soliciting 'rape fantasy' ads on Craigslist as ex-boyfriend's wife
CALIFORNIA
ABC7 News van wrecked by mudslide on Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
Iconic 'Pioneer Cabin' tunnel tree topples during storm
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
Convicted murder and cult leader Charles Manson still drawing public interest
More california
NEWS
Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death
Volkswagen Near $4.3 Billion Settlement, Guilty Plea in Emissions Scandal
Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members
Intel Leaders Squarely Blame Election Hacking on Russia
More News
Top Stories
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members
Highway 140 into Yosemite back open after rockslide, will close tonight due rockfall concerns
Highway 198, 'The General's Highway,' is now open
Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
Fresno Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year
ABC7 News van wrecked by mudslide on Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
Show More
China Peak closed today
Reedley RV park evacuated as Kings River rises
With more rain on the forecast, evacuated North Fork residents fear for homes
Main roadway to Huron flooded after storm
Yosemite National Park official says no major flooding after storm despite road closures
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
Fresno Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
More Video