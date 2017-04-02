NEWS

Officials: ISIS found a way to hide bombs in laptops

Investigators look at a hole blown through a Somali airline after a laptop bomb exploded. (KTRK)

U.S. intelligence officials say ISIS and other terror groups have found a way to hide powerful bombs in electrical devices like laptops, according to reporting by CNN.

Terrorists have also stolen airport screening devices to learn how to conceal these bombs, finding ways to place them on commercial airlines undetected, the report said.
The report comes weeks after reports that some airlines would ban laptops and other electronics in carry-on luggage on flights from overseas to the United States.

Al Qaeda and its affiliates have for years looked for ways to create bombs that contain little or no metal to evade security measures.

One bomb detonated in February 2016 in a Somali passenger jet, blowing a hole in the side of the plane. It was able to land safely.

"Elevated intelligence that we're aware of indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation and are aggressive in pursuing innovative methods to undertake their attacks to include smuggling an explosive device in various consumer objects," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

