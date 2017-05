Highway 41 is closed in both directions after two vehicles collided in Madera County.CHP said there is a detour in place, however, Caltrans is hoping to reopen the road around 9 a.m.One person was confirmed dead in the crash. Another person was transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.Authorities have not said what caused the crash.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.