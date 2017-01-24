One person detained after house fire in Central Fresno

Update: W Lansing Way Fire, @FresnoPolice has 1 person in https://t.co/EwC4aCZxR5 has been contained. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/XAFiOoQQ2I — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) January 24, 2017

According to Fresno Police, a house fire in Central Fresno may have been intentionally set at Lansing Way near West and Dakota in Central Fresno.Police said a person was detained at the scene.A downed power line in the backyard had PG&E crews on scene working to deactivate it.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.