FRESNO

One person detained after house fire in Central Fresno

Courtesy Fresno Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to Fresno Police, a house fire in Central Fresno may have been intentionally set at Lansing Way near West and Dakota in Central Fresno.

Police said a person was detained at the scene.


A downed power line in the backyard had PG&E crews on scene working to deactivate it.


Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
