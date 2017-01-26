One person killed in crash on Golden State in Fresno County

One person has died after a fatal crash in Fresno County.CHP officers said a white car was stopped at a stop sign at American and Golden State just before 4:00 p.m. Another car was traveling north on Golden State when the driver of the white car entered the intersection."From the investigation we believe the driver of the Honda Fit entered the intersection for some unknown reason, it's still under investigation, and that's when both vehicles collided," said Victor Taylor, CHP.The 24-year-old female driver of the white car died at the scene.Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.