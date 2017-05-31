FRESNO

One person killed, two injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast Fresno. It happened just before 10 Monday morning on Friant and Copper. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast Fresno. It happened just before 10 a.m. Monday on Friant and Copper.

The CHP investigators say the two motorcycles riders were driving on Friant Avenue at approximately 50 to 60 miles per hour when Lois Holt, 90, made a left turn directly in front of them.

Both motorcycles hit Holt's Ford Taurus, were ejected, and landed in the intersection of Friant and Copper Avenue.

Holt suffered minor injuries in the crash. One of the motorcycle riders, 41-year-old Terrence Thomas of Fresno, went to the hospital with major injuries including major head trauma. The other rider, a 36-year-old Joshua Gill from Lemoore, died on the way to the hospital.

CHP investigators say neither speed, nor alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.
