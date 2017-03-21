Onetime accused child killer Megan Martzen arrested for DUI and damage

The Reedley woman accused of killing a toddler she was babysitting in 2009 is facing new DUI charges.Megan Martzen accepted involuntary manslaughter charges and no jail time after a hung jury in her murder trial.Pictures and home video clearly show the ugly aftermath. An SUV flipped upside-down on Olive after crashing into a parked car and setting off a chain reaction collision damaging a few more cars and trucks."We heard a loud crash," said a witness who didn't want to be identified. "We came out and all the neighbors were out. We heard somebody yelling she was still in the car. My husband jumped the fence to go get her out."The "her" here was the driver, Martzen -- also known as Megan Teso or Megan Roque. Police say the 26-year-old failed field sobriety tests, and a breath test showed she was well above the legal limit after they responded to a 911 call."She was absolutely working with our officers and made some admissions," said Fresno Police Capt. Mike Reid. "We brought her down here and made sure she was booked."Martzen's been booked before, back in 2009. Reedley police arrested her and prosecutors charged her with the murder of Ella VanLeeuwen, a 17-month-old she babysat. She spent 52 days in jail, but eventually raised enough money to bail out. At trial, her defense convinced most of the jurors previous injuries from accidents could've killed Ella.Martzen took a plea deal afterwards, getting three years of probation for involuntary manslaughter. She's been off probation for almost a year.Back then, Ella's parents told Action News they forgave Megan for what happened, and after her DUI, Todd VanLeeuwen told us "I pray that all involved in this incident are okay and get the help that they need."Martzen refused medical attention at the scene and nobody was in the cars she's accused of hitting. But because of the damage and how drunk they thought she looked, witnesses to the crash who didn't want to be identified told Action News none of them thought Martzen should get off so easily when they heard police offering to let her go after giving her a citation.Megan is scheduled for a court date in June.