Orange Center Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KFSN) --Around 9:45 a.m., construction crews hit a 4 inch gas main at Cherry and Central avenues south of Fresno, prompting the evacuation of Orange Center Elementary School.
Authorities say PG&E is working to fix the pipe and it is monitoring gas levels at the school. They say the wind is blowing south away from the school.
#evacuations Orange Center Elementary School 4inch #gas line dig in crews on scene w/ @PGE4Me 4-6 hour repair. https://t.co/uYZ8mkpyXu— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) January 11, 2017