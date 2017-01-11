FRESNO COUNTY

Orange Center Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KFSN) --
Around 9:45 a.m., construction crews hit a 4 inch gas main at Cherry and Central avenues south of Fresno, prompting the evacuation of Orange Center Elementary School.

Authorities say PG&E is working to fix the pipe and it is monitoring gas levels at the school. They say the wind is blowing south away from the school.

