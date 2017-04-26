FRESNO COUNTY

Orange Cove double homicide suspect Jairo Mancilla pleads not guilty

An arrest has been made in the case of two Orange Cove murders last month. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Investigators say Jairo Mancilla killed 24-year-old Javier Lizaola and 27-year-old Alex Esquivel near Railroad Avenue and 11th Street. Two kids walking home from a nearby store discovered the two bodies the night of March 10th.

Mancella was arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing. They are offering a $1,000 reward for additional information.
