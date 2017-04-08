TULARE COUNTY

Orosi man wanted for allegedly assaulting deputy

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says during a struggle to arrest 27-year-old Luis Cimental, the deputy was injured and Cimental managed to get away. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the South Valley, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help in locating a man they say assaulted a deputy.

On Thursday, investigators say they came across 27-year-old Luis Cimental, who refused to give his real name. After using resources to discover his true identity, deputies learned Cimental, of Orosi, was wanted for domestic violence.

At that time he ran from deputies only to be caught a short time later. During the struggle, however, the deputy was injured and Cimental managed to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.
