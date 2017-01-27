Outcry from Squaw Valley residents amid concern convicted sex-offender may still move to area

A property in Squaw Valley is creating a lot of controversy. It is the place where five-time convicted violent sex offender Jeffrey Snyder could still be sent to live after leaving the state hospital-- even though the trailer proposed for him burned down weeks ago.Forrest Wright lives across from the state's suggested spot. He is concerned about his children, specifically his 12-year-old son who walks a half mile from this school bus stop to get home."Sometimes he has to walk home by himself and it's been a good enough neighborhood, we don't have to worry about it."Wright's neighbor is also worried."I have a son and you can see my house, it's 200 feet from that house," said Russell Crose, Squaw Valley.After getting dozens of calls from people in the mountain community, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig organized a meeting to allow those in his district to voice their concerns.Lisa Thiessen was there and she says Snyder should not be released in Squaw Valley because dozens of families like hers home-school their kids; making children an easy target for this predator despite being more than 2,000 feet away from a park or school."They're present all day and they're learning environment is much broader, probably than the general public thinks they're dealing with."Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp tells us that is something she is going to present to the judge overseeing the case."Because there are so many children who are homeschooled and it's a rural area they, don't live the same lifestyle as children who go to traditional schools and so that presents more of a danger; especially with Snyder's specific history with offending children."Smittcamp wants anyone else in Squaw Valley with concerns to reach out to the District Attorney's Office because the more information they have the stronger argument they can make.Snyder's attorney said he is ready to rejoin society after excelling at several programs at the hospital, and learning coping skills and risk avoidance.The next placement hearing for Snyder is February 28 at the Fresno County courthouse.