TULARE COUNTY

Overnight crash in Visalia leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Investigators say 22-year-old Hayden Vargas was driving northbound on Linwood when for some reason he went off the road. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are trying to determine what caused a driver to lose control and hit a tree killing one person in Visalia.

The crash happened overnight Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on Linwood Avenue, just south of Modoc. Investigators say 22-year-old Hayden Vargas was driving northbound on Linwood when for some reason he went off the road.

Vargas sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
