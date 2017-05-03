NEWS

Pennsylvania woman drove around with newborn's corpse, police say

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania woman who police say drove around with her newborn daughter's body has been jailed on abuse of a corpse and other charges.

Old Lycoming Township police say 37-year-old Chesney Anne Wheeler gave birth at home near Williamsport on April 12, then kept the child's body in a cardboard box in her car until it was found the next day outside Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Wheeler, but police say Wheeler told them she drove to an out-of-town hospital because she feared doctors would find out she had smoked crack cocaine and used heroin the night before her daughter was born 2 months premature.

Police say and autopsy couldn't determine if the baby was born alive.

Wheeler remained jailed Wednesday and faces a May 10 preliminary hearing.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsabuse
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas college
Victims of deadly HWY 168 crash identified
3 dead, 10 hospitalized from apparent accidental car crash at Massachusetts auto auction
2 Republican holdouts agree to compromise plan on Obamacare repeal
More News
Top Stories
Victims of deadly HWY 168 crash identified
Comey 'mildly nauseous' to think FBI affected 2016 election
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
Several Fresno massage parlors busted for alleged prostitution ring
Deadly Highway 168 crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours
Show More
2 Republican holdouts agree to compromise plan on Obamacare repeal
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
Fresno family describes terrifying moments before tornado destroys Texas home
Bay Area man accused of killing woman and dumping body in Merced dumpster pleads not guilty
Three-year-old boy alerts family to fire inside Fresno apartment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos