FRESNO COUNTY

Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash

After initially pulling over, police say 39-year-old Adrian Ramirez sped off into Downtown Parlier and crashed into a telephone pole. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person is dead following an overnight police chase in Parlier.

The chase started Friday night around 11 p.m. as officers tried pulling over a motorcyclist for speeding on Manning Avenue.

After initially pulling over, police say 39-year-old Adrian Ramirez took off once again and drove through Downtown Parlier.

The chase ended after Ramirez lost control and hit a telephone pole head on. Ramirez died on scene.

Police are now trying to determine why he took off in the first place.
