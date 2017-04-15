Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash

One person is dead following an overnight police chase in Parlier.The chase started Friday night around 11 p.m. as officers tried pulling over a motorcyclist for speeding on Manning Avenue.After initially pulling over, police say 39-year-old Adrian Ramirez took off once again and drove through Downtown Parlier.The chase ended after Ramirez lost control and hit a telephone pole head on. Ramirez died on scene.Police are now trying to determine why he took off in the first place.