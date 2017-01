The Parlier Police say their K9 named Indy went missing today. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his recovery.Indy is a 9-year-old German Shepherd who weighs about 75 pounds.Police believe Indy is still in the Parlier area. But they also fear he may have been taken out of the area.If you have seen Indy, you are asked to call the Parlier Police Department at 559-646-6600 or the Fresno County Sheriff Department at 559-600-3111.