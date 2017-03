One person has died after being hit by a car Friday night in Porterville.The crash happened at Highway 65 near Henderson Avenue just before 8 p.m. The California Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old man was walking in the roadway when a Jeep Wrangler hit and killed him.The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.