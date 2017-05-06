TULARE COUNTY

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Visalia

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. near Dinuba and Vine Street. They say a Mazda was heading south on Dinuba when the driver struck a pedestrian. (KFSN)

One person is dead Friday after being hit by a car in Visalia.

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. near Dinuba and Vine Street. They say a Mazda was heading south on Dinuba when the driver struck a pedestrian.

The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Health Care District where he later died. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the driver or the victim had the right of way when the crash happened.

The victim has not been identified.

Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor, police said.
