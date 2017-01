Sheriff's deputies in Tulare County are investigating an accident where a pedestrian was killed on Highway 99.The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday night in the southbound lanes of the highway near Caldwell Avenue south of Visalia. Deputies say a man got into a single car accident on the northbound side. He then ran across the highway and into the southbound lanes, where he was hit and killed.It's not known why the man ran across the roadway.