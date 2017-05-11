CALIFORNIA

PG&E announces statewide rate increase

EMBED </>More Videos

In a unanimous vote, the California Public Utilities Commission approved a PG&E's general rate case, which means a rate increase on PG&E customers statewide. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With Mother's Day around the corner orders at Tioga's Flower Shop are coming in by the dozen. But while owner Foster Beiswanger is seeing a lot of green, he's also going to spend more of it when his next PG&E bill comes in.

"Nothing ever goes down, everything always goes back up."

In a unanimous vote, the California Public Utilities Commission approved a PG&E's general rate case, which means a rate increase on PG&E customers statewide.

The increase is one-percent for the first year; a spokesperson for PG&E said that rate will go up slight in 2018, then lower again in 2019.

"These changes approved today will continue to improve the way we have disaster response, wildfire response, and the way we are continuing to provide safe and reliable energy to our customers in California and here in the Central Valley," said Donald Cutler, PG&E spokesperson.

The increase is aimed at maintaining infrastructure while making improvements.

This comes months after PG&E announced a change in their tier structure which could cause higher electric rates for some customers.

"The way Californians are being charged for energy is changing. Part of that has to do with how the tier system is being changed, it's flattening and balancing," said Cutler.

But not everyone is looking forward to the increase.

Beiswanger said, "It's not going to be easy, to be honest with you."

Beiswanger said last year, his PG&E bill during the summer was higher than past years. With warmer weather starting to heat up the Central Valley, he's already taken steps like only turning on the air conditioning when needed, and shutting off all the lights before he closes shop.

"We just try to save every single penny we can."

PG&E employees said when the new increase will start going into effect is still being discussed, but they said customers could expect to see it within the next couple of bill cycles.
Related Topics:
newsmoneyPG&Efare increasecaliforniaMerced County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
California governor wants more spending for schools
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Renewed effort underway to allow undocumented farm workers to stay in the US
Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
More california
NEWS
Trump planned to fire 'showboat' Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation
Effort to clean up ocean plastic to begin in the next 12 months
Deadly standoff in Trenton ends after 35 hours
Woman, 75, arrested in Santa Clarita on suspicion of running drug house
More News
Top Stories
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
California governor wants more spending for schools
Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Woman, 75, arrested in Santa Clarita on suspicion of running drug house
Mendota woman living in the US since 1989 at risk of deportation back to Mexico
Man shot while riding motorcycle in Central Fresno
Show More
Minor found stabbed to death in Lemoore
Fresno County Sheriff's Office rescue man stuck on rock near Dunlap
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
Keith Foster will testify in drug conspiracy case, claims phone conversations were misunderstood
Fresno PD keeping close eye on top car thieves in effort to get auto thefts to record low
More News
Top Video
Minor found stabbed to death in Lemoore
Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service
Yosemite Officials announce Half Dome permit and application cost increase
Your Weekend
More Video