PG&E crews plant trees at Millerton Lake in honor of fallen employee

At Millerton Lake, dozens of PG&E employees went outdoors to honor the life of Zack Randalls. (KFSN)

At Millerton Lake, dozens of PG&E employees went outdoors to honor the life of Zack Randalls.

Randalls was an employee of the utility company, and police say he was gunned down in Fresno earlier this week by gunman Kori Muhammad.

Workers were originally scheduled to celebrate Earth Day by planting trees, but based on the circumstances, decided to remember Randall's life through a moment of silence and planted trees in his name.

"We do everything we can so that our employees come home every day, but this is just a circumstance where none of that would have made a difference," Denny Boyles with the company said. "And I think it's hard for people to accept."

PG&E workers planted trees and honored Randalls at 12 sites across the state.
