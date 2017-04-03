NEWS

PHOTOS: Explosion near Russian subway station kills at least 9

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A picture shows the damaged train carriage at Technological Institute metro station in Saint Petersburg on April 3, 2017. (STR&#47;AFP&#47;Getty Images)</span></div>
An explosion on a subway between stations in St. Petersburg on Monday has killed at least 9 people, according to Russian state news agencies.

A spokesman for St. Petersburg's governor had said that at least 10 were dead, but Russian media now reports at least 9 dead and an unknown number of injuries.

Videos and photos have emerged online of a smoke-filled train station after TASS reported there was an explosion inside a train car at the Sennaya Square subway station.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
