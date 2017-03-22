PHOTOS: Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London

Cmdr Harrington ?The events near Parliament Square #Westminster has been declared a terrorist incident? — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

At least four people are dead at after a violent incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday. Police also reported a "number of casualties."David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. Officials declared the incident a terror attack.