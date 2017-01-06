NEWS

PHOTOS: Multiple people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Passengers stand on the tarmac following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale&#39;s airport. (Steve Campion)</span></div>
A shooter is reported to be in custody and multiple people are reported dead following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Sterling Rogers posted video to Facebook of a group of people being evacuated onto the tarmac.
Related Topics:
newsshootingairport newsairport securitytravel
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least 5 Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Showdown at Trump Tower as President-Elect Set to Receive Intel Briefing
Trump Certified as President, Faith Spotted Eagle Gets a Vote
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
More News
Top Stories
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
Gun that killed Sgt. Lucas fired by another deputy, Sheriff's office says
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say
Show More
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen in Facebook Live video
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
Weather having impact on blood banks as they are facing the worst deficits in 30 years
Water being let out of Friant dam in an effort to make room for rain water
Flash flood warnings issued in Kern, Tulare counties
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos