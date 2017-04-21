NEWS

Look back at the iconic career of Prince through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Prince performs on the Isle of Amager in Copenhagen, Denmark in a concert that was interrupted by heavy rain in August 2011. (Polfoto&#47;Jakob Joergensen&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 at age 57. Take a look back at his iconic career through the years in the gallery above.
