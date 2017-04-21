Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
NEWS
Look back at the iconic career of Prince through the years
Email
share
share
tweet
email
kfsn
Friday, April 21, 2017 03:23AM
Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 at age 57. Take a look back at his iconic career through the years in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
news
music
prince
celebrity deaths
celebrity
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Related
Celebrities, musicians react to the death of Prince
NEWS
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that killed police officer, wounded 2
Oregon man arrested after setting stranger ablaze at Denny's
Trump welcomes Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent to the Oval Office
US authorities debating charges against Assange
More News
Top Stories
DA files charge against Kori Muhammad for the murder of Motel 6 security guard
Large fire burning in Fresno County, 40 structures threatened
Bakersfield woman still missing despite family's earlier belief she had been found dead
Search warrant from first shooting Kori Muhammad allegedly committed released
10 men arrested for child sex crimes in Merced, 1 facing charges for trafficking 14-year-old
3 Paris officers shot, 1 fatally, in Champs-Elysees attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Malloch Elem Library worker accused of inappropriate conduct with teenager
Show More
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Woman describes encounter with Fresno shooting spree suspect during rampage
Friends of Fresno shooting spree suspect say they are in shock after shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno