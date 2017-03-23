PHOTOS: Remembering the victims of the terror attack in Great Britain

Three people were killed and at least 30 people were injured in the attack in Westminster.
The dead included, British police officer Keith Palmer, 48, who was stabbed repeatedly, an American tourist who was celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary and a school administrator.
Prime Minister Theresa May gave a statement Thursday saying Palmer was "a husband, a father ... he was every inch a hero.
Related Topics:
newsterror attacku.s. & worldeuropeattacklondon
newsterror attacku.s. & worldeuropeattacklondon