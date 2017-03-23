NEWS

PHOTOS: Remembering the victims of the terror attack in Great Britain

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kfsn"><span>kfsn</span></div><span class="caption-text">Flowers and a photo of killed police officer Keith Palmer on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. (Kirsty Wigglesworth&#47;AP)</span></div>
Three people were killed and at least 30 people were injured in the attack in Westminster.

The dead included, British police officer Keith Palmer, 48, who was stabbed repeatedly, an American tourist who was celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary and a school administrator.

Prime Minister Theresa May gave a statement Thursday saying Palmer was "a husband, a father ... he was every inch a hero.
