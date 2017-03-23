NEWS

Stand with London: World cities pay tribute to terror attack victims

The Library of Birmingham in England (left) and the Orlando Eye in Florida (left) light up to pay tribute to the victims in London. (benroach/Instagram|theorlandoeye/Instagram)

Following Wednesday's terror attacks near the Houses of Parliament in London, cities in England and around the world are showing solidarity with the victims.

From flags at half-mast to lighting up with the colors of the Union Jack, here's how landmarks and government buildings are showing their support.

Eiffel Tower
Paris, France

Tel Aviv City Hall
Tel Aviv, Israel

Victoria Police Department
Victoria, Canada

Orlando Eye
Orlando, Florida

Gateshead Millennium Bridge
Gateshead, England

Library of Birmingham
Birmingham, England
