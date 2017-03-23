I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/MTnkoflVv3 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 22, 2017

#TelAviv City Hall lit up tonight in colours of the Union Jack, in solidarity with the city of #London and my colleague @SadiqKhan pic.twitter.com/WOTFlU9OF4 — Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) March 22, 2017

Our flags are at half-mast to honour fallen @metpoliceuk officer Keith Palmer & the other victims in London. #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/K22I9AHrjF — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 22, 2017

Gateshead Millennium Bridge lit tonight in colours of Union Jack as mark of respect for victims & families of London?s terrorist attack pic.twitter.com/8S2xNPKo3C — Gateshead Council (@GMBCouncil) March 23, 2017

Following Wednesday's terror attacks near the Houses of Parliament in London, cities in England and around the world are showing solidarity with the victims.From flags at half-mast to lighting up with the colors of the Union Jack, here's how landmarks and government buildings are showing their support.