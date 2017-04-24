Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business

Clean up and repair work will soon be underway after a pickup truck smashed into a shopping center.The crash happened after 10:30 Sunday night at Willow and Nees. The truck hit part of a shopping center, which includes businesses like Groggs Irish Pub, a health facility and insurance office.The driver went to the hospital for cuts to his feet after getting out of the truck and stepping on broken glass while only wearing flip flops.No one was in the building. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver faces a possible DUI charge.