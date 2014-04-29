Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2042462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At Pine Flat Lake, a quiet evening turned into chaos and confusion. A married couple in their 70s disappeared on a boat in the upper Kings River.

The victims of a boating accident that left a woman dead and her husband injured in Fresno County Friday are the parents of Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick, the company said.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Kalanick's parents, Donald and Bonnie, both in their 70s, were out at Pine Flat Lake when their boat struck a rock and sank.Passing boaters noticed the debris field hours later and notified authorities. A sheriff's office helicopter spotted the couple, but by the time rescuers reached them, Bonnie was found dead. Donald was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he is expected to survive.Uber issued the following statement regarding the accident:Uber was founded in 2009 by Kalanick and Garrett Camp.Stay with ABC30 for updates.